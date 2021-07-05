UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest 30 Suspects Including Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :During a search operation within the limits of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, police have arrested 30 suspects including several drug dealers and proclaimed offenders.

During the operation, police recovered 499 grams of ice, 1130 grams heroin and 2480 grams hashish from the possession of the arrested accused.

A large contingent of police and elite force led by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Jamshed Ali took part in the operation at the targeted places.

The crackdown was conducted in Sheikhan, Togh, Tapi, Mirzai, College Town and adjoining areas.

All the detainees were shifted to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station for investigation.

Cases were registered against the drug dealers and handed over to the investigation team for further interrogation.

In Cantt area, SHO Humayun Khan along with police team recovered 3000 grams of cannabis from the accused in various operations. Separate cases were registered against drug dealers caught in crackdown.

