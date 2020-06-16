Kohat police arrest 32 proclaimed offender among 2192 suspects

The district police arrested a total of 2192 suspects including 32 wanted proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quality of arms and drugs during ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the current month

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested a total of 2192 suspects including 32 wanted proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quality of arms and drugs during ongoing operation against anti-social elements in the current month.

The police conducted several search and strike operations against anti-social elements on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (Retd) Mansoor Aman and arrested besides proclaimed offenders, 14 facilitators of criminals and four Afghan nationals for staying illegally in the district.

The spokesman said that intelligence-based operations had been accelerated against in four circles of City, Headquarters, Sadder and Lachi to wipe out crimes from society.

During those operations, the police recovered 20 Kalashnikovs, three Kalakos, seven repeaters, three rifles, 22 guns, 133 pistols, 180 chargers and 12000 rounds of different bores.

The police also checked 900 houses across the district and registered cases against three no-registered tenants.

The police also conducted operation against drugs and narcotics and registered cases against 44 drugs dealers. During these operations, the police recovered 105 kilogram hashish, 269 gram ice-drugs and 1100 gram heroin.

The police also checked data of 13000 vehicles besides 24000 persons with help of latest information technology.

Action was also taken against aerial firing and arrested 13 persons in this regard and recovered 17 different types of weapons and catridges from their possession. Police registered cases against them.