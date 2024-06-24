Kohat police arrest 34 suspects, recover arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The district police have launched a search and strike operation, arresting 34 suspects.

According to police, the operation was conducted under the leadership of SHO Mills Area Mir Afzal in Mirozai, Khattak Colony and Ashiq Colony in which six facilitators were also apprehended.

The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, three pistols and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested persons.

All the suspects arrested during the search operation were shifted to Mills area police station for investigation.

Cases were registered against the accused who were caught with arms in the police station Mills area.