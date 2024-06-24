Kohat Police Arrest 34 Suspects, Recover Arms
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The district police have launched a search and strike operation, arresting 34 suspects.
According to police, the operation was conducted under the leadership of SHO Mills Area Mir Afzal in Mirozai, Khattak Colony and Ashiq Colony in which six facilitators were also apprehended.
The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, three pistols and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested persons.
All the suspects arrested during the search operation were shifted to Mills area police station for investigation.
Cases were registered against the accused who were caught with arms in the police station Mills area.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Another driving license centre set up at Mall Road39 seconds ago
-
Bike-lifter gang busted in DI Khan, 26 motorbikes recovered43 seconds ago
-
Over 300,000 tourists flock to Kaghan valley during Eid holidays30 minutes ago
-
Accused of cybercrime arrested from BKIA30 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC’s meeting on prosthetic, orthotic technology held30 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman’s officers listen complaints at open court in Bhakkar30 minutes ago
-
ZTE delegation calls on Minister of State for IT31 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to empower women, promote gender equality: CM51 minutes ago
-
Italy to launch initiative to educate out-of-school children in Pakistan51 minutes ago
-
ATC sends 21 accused of Madain incident on 10 days remand1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 190 emergencies last week1 hour ago
-
CM Sindh visits Sukkur barrage, inspected repair work of gates2 hours ago