Kohat Police arrest 36 suspects in operation

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Kohat Police in search and strike operation on Saturday arrested 36 suspects from various various and seized illegal weapons.

District Police Office , Wahid Mahmmod said that operation against anti-social elements was carried out early Saturday morning at houses and hideout of criminals in Muhammadzai, Nusratkhel, Mian Gahri and Afghan Mohajar camp.

Police also seized four AK-47 rifles, two guns, two repeaters, fives pistols, hunderds of rounds of cartridges and four Kilogram Charas in operation that lasted over six hours.

Personnel of elite police, intelligence agencies , women police and bomb disposal squad participated in the operation.

DPO said that search and strike operation would continue to purge society of criminals in order to give safe environmental to citizen.