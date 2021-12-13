UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Arrest 440 Suspects Including 10 Proclaimed Offenders

Kohat police during an ongoing search and strike operation arrested 440 suspects including ten proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and narcotics over the last three days across the district

According to police, the district police had launched search and strike operations against anti-social elements on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid at various parts of the district.

During these operations police also arrested eight narcotics dealers and six facilitators of criminals.

During the operations police recovered three Kalashnikovs, two repeaters, four guns, 26 pistols, 40 chargers and 1200 cartridges.

Police also recovered 320 grams of ice-drug, 10 gram hashish, and three bottles of wine and arrested eight drug dealers. Cases were registered against the drug dealers.

Police also took into custody 11 persons for violating aerial firing laws and recovered 13 weapons and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

