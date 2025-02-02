Kohat police arrest 5 suspects, recover arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Kohat police station Bili Tang police apprehended five suspects on Sunday and recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in a successful search and strike operation.

According to police sources, the operation, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Bili Tang Irfan Khan and his team, resulted in the seizure of one pistol, one repeater, one Kalashnikov, and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused.

The arrested individuals have been transferred to the Bili Tang police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

