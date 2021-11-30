UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Arrest 58 Criminals, 112 Drug Dealers

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:11 PM

Kohat police arrest 58 criminals, 112 drug dealers

The Kohat police have arrested 58 culprits during a month-long special operation against criminals and those involved in aerial firing across the district, and initiated legal action against them, the spokesman for Kohat police informed on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) ::The Kohat police have arrested 58 culprits during a month-long special operation against criminals and those involved in aerial firing across the district, and initiated legal action against them, the spokesman for Kohat police informed on Tuesday.

He said the arrests were made under the National Action Plan, adding that 32 facilitators of notorious criminals were also among those arrested.

During the crackdown, he said 14 Kalashnikovs, 2 Kalakovs, 5 Repeaters, 7 Rifles, 33 Guns, 316 Pistols, 26,000 rounds of ammunition and 530 cartridges were recovered.

Besides, he said, 112 people involved in drugs dealing were also arrested and sent to jail during the crackdown.

During crackdown on drug dealers, he informed 65 kg of hashish, 350 gm heroin, 240 gm of ice and 6 bottles of liquor were seized.

Related Topics

Firing Police Drugs Jail Kohat Criminals General Motors

Recent Stories

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: ..

Omicron found in Netherlands earlier than thought: health authority

39 seconds ago
 Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant ..

Did vaccine inequality lead to the Omicron variant?

41 seconds ago
 Japan's jobless rate down to 2.7 pct in October af ..

Japan's jobless rate down to 2.7 pct in October after virus emergency states lif ..

42 seconds ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday 30th Nov, 2021

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday 30th Nov, 2021

44 seconds ago
 Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes on ADF Milita ..

Uganda, DR Congo Launched Airstrikes on ADF Militants - Defense Ministry

14 minutes ago
 Russia Sees No US Readiness to Hold Meeting on Def ..

Russia Sees No US Readiness to Hold Meeting on Defense Issues - Diplomat

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.