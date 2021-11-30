Kohat police arrest 58 criminals, 112 drug dealers

The Kohat police have arrested 58 culprits during a month-long special operation against criminals and those involved in aerial firing across the district, and initiated legal action against them, the spokesman for Kohat police informed on Tuesday

He said the arrests were made under the National Action Plan, adding that 32 facilitators of notorious criminals were also among those arrested.

During the crackdown, he said 14 Kalashnikovs, 2 Kalakovs, 5 Repeaters, 7 Rifles, 33 Guns, 316 Pistols, 26,000 rounds of ammunition and 530 cartridges were recovered.

Besides, he said, 112 people involved in drugs dealing were also arrested and sent to jail during the crackdown.

During crackdown on drug dealers, he informed 65 kg of hashish, 350 gm heroin, 240 gm of ice and 6 bottles of liquor were seized.