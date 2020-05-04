Kohat police arrest 72 anti-social elements during search, strike operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :As many as 72 anti-social elements have been arrested in a search and strike operations in Kohat.

During the search and strike operations, a large cache of arms and drugs was also seized.

As per the orders of District Police Officer Kohat Capt (Retd) Mansoor Aman, security has been heightened in Kohat during Ramazan and the implementation of the National Action Plan has been taken into consideration and a search and strike operations were conducted in different places of the district including Kohat Cantonment area.

In the suburban areas of Kohat Cantonment comprising Kaghzai, Mohammadzai, Kalukhan Banda, Hafizabad, Jangal Khel, Nawa Kalay, Billi Ting, Ablan and Ghamkol as a result of the search operation, police arrested 72 suspected persons including 7 Afghans and recovered a total of 4 Kalashnikovs, 5 guns, 3 rifles, 13 pistols, 28 chargers, hundreds of different bore cartridges, 6 kg hashish and 50 grams heroin from their possession.

Heavy contingent of police and elite force took part in the search and strike operations including women police, civil intelligence personnel, bomb disposal squad and a team of sniffer dogs. In order to maintain law and order and make the monitoring process effective during Ramazan, the police setup checkpoints at various places inside and outside the Kohat City.

The chain has also been extended and police mobiles, riders and routine patrolling even during the night time has been stepped up and intelligence-based operations in the slums have been expedited.