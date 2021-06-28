Kohat Police arrest 8 criminals, recovers arms, narcotics

Kohat Police Monday arrested eight criminals and recovered arms and narcotics in an intelligence based search and strike operation conducted in various localities of Belli Tang area of the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Kohat Police Monday arrested eight criminals and recovered arms and narcotics in an intelligence based search and strike operation conducted in various localities of Belli Tang area of the district.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Sohail Khalid noose has been tightened against criminals and anti-social elements and a search & strike operation is successfully in progress.

During crackdown on criminals and anti-social elements, police has conducted raids in Belli Tang area, a suburban locality of the city and arrested 8 criminals after recovery of illegal arms and narcotics from their possession.

The recovered arms and narcotics were included one Kalakov, 5 pistols, dozens cartridges and 3205 grams hashish.

A heavy contingent of the personnel of operational police and Elite Force participated in the operation.

The arrested alleged accused had been shifted to Police Station Belli Tang wherein cases were registered against them.