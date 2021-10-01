Kohat police arrest 84 suspects

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) ::To maintain law and order Kohat police have arrested 84 suspected people during strike and search operations in different areas of the district on Friday, Spokesman to Kohat police said.

He said 84 suspects, including 7 fugitives were arrested and arms and drugs recovered from their possession during raids conducted on suspected points of the district.

The suspects detained in the operations were shifted to the respective police stations for investigation and cases were registered against them under relevant laws. Investigation teams were further interrogating these suspects at the police stations, the spokesman said.