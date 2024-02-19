Kohat Police Arrest A Drug Smuggler
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Kohat Police have arrested a drug smuggler along with dangerous drugs on Monday.
According to police details, Station House Officer of Station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, Shah Dauran along with a police force, detained the smuggler during an operation in the forest adjacent to the Indus Highway.
They recovered 410 grams of dangerous drug ice and 11 grams of heroin from the possession of the arrested drug smuggler, Muhammad Shehzad, a resident of Tanda Banda.
A case was registered against the smuggler, who was caught red-handed, at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.
APP/azq/
