Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest A Drug Smuggler

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Kohat police arrest a drug smuggler

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Kohat Police have arrested a drug smuggler along with dangerous drugs on Monday.

According to police details, Station House Officer of Station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, Shah Dauran along with a police force, detained the smuggler during an operation in the forest adjacent to the Indus Highway.

They recovered 410 grams of dangerous drug ice and 11 grams of heroin from the possession of the arrested drug smuggler, Muhammad Shehzad, a resident of Tanda Banda.

A case was registered against the smuggler, who was caught red-handed, at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

APP/azq/

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Kohat From

Recent Stories

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three ..

IHC suspends victory notifications of PML-N three leaders

37 minutes ago
 IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

3 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

4 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

4 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

8 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan