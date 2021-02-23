UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest Accused Of Double Murder

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:42 PM

Kohat police arrest accused of double murder

Kohat police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in killing of a security guard and his father who has confessed to his crime, said official of Riaz Shaheed police station

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in killing of a security guard and his father who has confessed to his crime, said official of Riaz Shaheed police station.

He said,the security guard of Jamal Plaza in Miangaan Colony was shot dead while late his father was also killed by unknown assailant.

Regional Police Officer Kohat took serious notice of the crime and directed investigation office Asmatullah to arrest the involved accused as soon as possible.

The police while working on scientific lines arrested the accused Arshad Rehman who told the police during investigation that on the said he tried to enter the building and on resistance shot dead the security guard.

He continued that later during escape the father of security guard also tried to intercept him upon which he shot him to death also.

The area people have appreciated the officials of Riaz Shaeed police station for arresting the accused in a shot span of time.

