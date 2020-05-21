UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest Alleged Murder In A Successful Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:30 PM

Kohat Police arrest alleged murder in a successful operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Kohat police have traced the famous blind murder case, said SP Investigation Kohat Abdul Hai while talking to the media men during a brief briefing here on Thursday.

According to SP Investigation Kohat Abdul Hai, the famous blind murder case of UC Nazim of Ziarat Sheikhullah Dad has been traced.

The arrested accused have confessed to being involved in the murder of former UC Nazim Atiq-ur-Rehman. The Kalashnikov was also recovered and taken into custody on the identification of the accused.

The arrested accused Dildar Hussain alias Bhutto, Pahlawan Khan and Mukhtiar Hussain from Ziarat Shaikhullah Dad. The accused had shot and killed Atiq-ur-Rehman, former Nazim of Ziarat Sheikhullah Dad on the evening of April 8. DPO Kohat Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman took stern notice of the incident and issued a joint order to arrest the accused.

An investigation team was formed. Former UC Nazim Atiq-ur-Rehman was assassinated over a previous feud and a mausoleum dispute.

