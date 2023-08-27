Kohat Police arrest bike lifter gang with stolen motorcycles

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) ::Police during a crackdown launched here on Sunday, arrested three members of the bike lifter gang along with the stolen motorcycles in the last 24 hours, informed District Police Officer (DPO) Farhan Khan.

SHO Jangal Khel Police Station Roman Khan and his Police team arrested the members of the alleged bike lifter gang namely Majid Shah, resident of Pir Khel Jangal Khel, Naveed Khan, resident of Nai Abadi Jangal Khel and Aurangzeb, resident of Afghan Muhajir Camp during the successful operation and recovered the stolen bikes from their possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested bike lifters in Jangal Khel Police Station.

"The alleged bike lifters gang members have confessed to their involvement in the theft of motorcycles and more important revelations are expected," said Jangal Khel Police Station Official.