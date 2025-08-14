Kohat Police Arrest Brother For Sister's Murder
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM
Kohat police on Thursday arrested Wasif, a resident of Garhi Mawaz, within 2 hours of receiving information about his sister's murder
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Kohat police on Thursday arrested Wasif, a resident of Garhi Mawaz, within 2 hours of receiving information about his sister's murder.
According to the sources of Kohat police, the accused allegedly killed his sister over a minor altercation, prompting District Police Officer Dr.
Zahidullah to issue immediate arrest orders.
Under the leadership of SHO City Fayyaz Khan, a police team swiftly apprehended the accused and recovered the murder weapon from his possession. The arrested individual has been taken to the City Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) celebrates Independence Day, ..
PFA holds dignified flag hoisting ceremony
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi
Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder2 minutes ago
-
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq2 minutes ago
-
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory ..3 minutes ago
-
PFA holds dignified flag hoisting ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings to Pakistan39 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal39 minutes ago
-
78th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan celebrated in New Delhi39 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at SNGPL Head Office39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s voice resonates globally, foreign investors eye new opportunities: Minister Qaiser Shei ..39 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin, Auqaf Secy ina ..35 minutes ago
-
Egyptian envoy greets entire nations, leadership on “79th Independence Day”35 minutes ago