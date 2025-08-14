Kohat police on Thursday arrested Wasif, a resident of Garhi Mawaz, within 2 hours of receiving information about his sister's murder

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Kohat police on Thursday arrested Wasif, a resident of Garhi Mawaz, within 2 hours of receiving information about his sister's murder.

According to the sources of Kohat police, the accused allegedly killed his sister over a minor altercation, prompting District Police Officer Dr.

Zahidullah to issue immediate arrest orders.

Under the leadership of SHO City Fayyaz Khan, a police team swiftly apprehended the accused and recovered the murder weapon from his possession. The arrested individual has been taken to the City Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

