Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Kohat police arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday and recovered 1075 kg of ice from his possession.

The operation was led by DSP Yusuf Jan and SHO Jarma, Fazal Muhammad Khan along with the police force.

The arrested drug peddler, Baqir, a resident of Mian Khel, has been transferred to Jarma police station for further legal action and interogation.

This is a significant seizure of ice, a dangerous and addictive drug. The arrest of Baqir is a major blow to the drug trade in Kohat.

