Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Recover 1075 Kg Ice

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Kohat police arrest drug peddler, recover 1075 kg ice

Kohat police arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday and recovered 1075 kg of ice from his possession

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Kohat police arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday and recovered 1075 kg of ice from his possession.

The operation was led by DSP Yusuf Jan and SHO Jarma, Fazal Muhammad Khan along with the police force.

The arrested drug peddler, Baqir, a resident of Mian Khel, has been transferred to Jarma police station for further legal action and interogation.

This is a significant seizure of ice, a dangerous and addictive drug. The arrest of Baqir is a major blow to the drug trade in Kohat.

App/Arq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with P ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch expresses solidarity with Palestinians

9 minutes ago
 UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role i ..

UNCTAD World Investment Forum plays pivotal role in assisting decision-makers: C ..

11 minutes ago
 Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tube ..

Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tubewells to WASA Quetta

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Pro ..

Caretaker Info minister condoles over death of Prof. Ajmal Khan

9 minutes ago
 DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor pri ..

DC visits vegetable & fruits market to monitor prices

18 minutes ago
 PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping ..

PM urges UN Secy General to play role in stopping Israeli violence against Pales ..

25 minutes ago
International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) sports gala starts

25 minutes ago
 China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

China strongly condemns Gaza hospital attack

25 minutes ago
 AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mi ..

AJK PM orders timely completion of much-delayed Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge project ..

25 minutes ago
 PPP workers protest against declined rates of pad ..

PPP workers protest against declined rates of paddy

25 minutes ago
 Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce gre ..

Mobilisation of diplomatic channels can reduce greenhouse gas emission: say expe ..

22 minutes ago
 CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan ..

CVDs, major cause of mortality worldwide: Dr Rehan Omar

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan