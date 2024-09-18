Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest Drug Pusher With Ice

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Kohat police arrest drug pusher with ice

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a drug dealer accused of trafficking the dangerous drug ice in the suburbs of Kohat on Wednesday here.

A spokesperson for the Kohat police reported that the arrest occurred during a successful operation led by SHO Billi Tang Ameer Hamza and his team at Kharmato Chowk on Indus Highway.

Acting on intelligence information, officers detained a suspect named Dilawar Khan son of Dawar Khan who is from Peshawar.

During the operation, police seized 1.

022 kilograms of ice from the suspected inter-district smuggler.

This action is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related activities in the district, coordinated by DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan.

Dilawar Khan is alleged to have been supplying ice to the suburbs of Kohat.

A case has been filed against him at the Billi Tang police station and he has been turned over to the investigation team for further questioning.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Kohat From

Recent Stories

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

5 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

5 hours ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

5 hours ago
 Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in ..

Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024

9 hours ago
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

1 day ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

1 day ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

1 day ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan