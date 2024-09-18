Kohat Police Arrest Drug Pusher With Ice
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a drug dealer accused of trafficking the dangerous drug ice in the suburbs of Kohat on Wednesday here.
A spokesperson for the Kohat police reported that the arrest occurred during a successful operation led by SHO Billi Tang Ameer Hamza and his team at Kharmato Chowk on Indus Highway.
Acting on intelligence information, officers detained a suspect named Dilawar Khan son of Dawar Khan who is from Peshawar.
During the operation, police seized 1.
022 kilograms of ice from the suspected inter-district smuggler.
This action is part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related activities in the district, coordinated by DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan.
Dilawar Khan is alleged to have been supplying ice to the suburbs of Kohat.
A case has been filed against him at the Billi Tang police station and he has been turned over to the investigation team for further questioning.
APP/azq/378
