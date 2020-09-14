Kohat police arrest eight proclaimed offenders

The district police on Monday arrested 52 suspects including eight proclaimed offenders and seized huge cache of arms during search operation conducted against anti-social elements in the area

According to police, the Cantt police conducted the operation in Muhammad Zai, Mian Gharri, Kaghzai, Nusrat Khel, Behzadi, Charkot, Navay Kalay and Ublan Afghan Muhajareen camp.

During the operation which was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Javed Iqbal 13 facilitators of proclaimed offenders were also arrested.

In Nusrat Khel and Muhammad Zai area, the police arrested two drugs dealers namely Kalimullah and Tajbar Ali and recovered illegal arms and large quantity of hashish from their possession.

The police also seized arms including one Kalashnikov, two rifles, three guns, seven pistols, hundreds rounds of bullets of different bores. The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.