Kohat Police Arrest Eight Suspects, Recover Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 03:35 PM

Kohat police arrest eight suspects, recover arms

Kohat police have arrested eight suspects and recovered arms and drugs during ongoing operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Kohat police have arrested eight suspects and recovered arms and drugs during ongoing operations.

According to the Kohat police spokesperson a joint operation was conducted by the city police and narcotics eradication team at various places of the district.

During these operations eight suspects were arrested and arms and drugs were recovered from their possession.

The police also seized 1260 grams of hashish besides recovering four pistols and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested suspects.

Cases were registered in the city police station against the arrested persons and started further investigation.

