Kohat Police Arrest Female Smuggler
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 10:11 PM
Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Kohat police on Thursday arrested a female drug smuggler on Kohat-Indus Highway with hashish.
According to the spokesman of Kohat police, SHO Jamal Fazal Muhammad Khan with a police team recovered 5 kg of hashish from the possession of the alleged woman smuggler, a resident of Matani Peshawar at the Muslimabad check post.
A case has been registered against her who was caught smuggling drugs worth lac.
