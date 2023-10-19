Kohat police arrest female smuggler

Kohat police on Thursday arrested a female drug smuggler on Kohat-Indus Highway with hashish

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Kohat police on Thursday arrested a female drug smuggler on Kohat-Indus Highway with hashish.

According to the spokesman of Kohat police, SHO Jamal Fazal Muhammad Khan with a police team recovered 5 kg of hashish from the possession of the alleged woman smuggler, a resident of Matani Peshawar at the Muslimabad check post.

A case has been registered against her who was caught smuggling drugs worth lac.

