Kohat police arrest five anti-social elements during ongoing operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Monday arrested five criminals, including two drug dealers during ongoing operations against anti-social elements across the district.

According to police, the operations were being conducted on the basis of intelligence and the police recovered seven kilograms of hashish, two pistols and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the accused.

As part of the operations, DSP Lachi Nazir Hussain constituted a team led by SHO Lachi police station Tariq Mahmood conducted raids and arrested five criminals including two drug peddlers.

Cases were registered in Lachi police station and police started further investigation.