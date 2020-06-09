Kohat police arrest five smugglers in two days

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested a total of five smugglers during operations and recovered arms from their possession over the last two days.

Kohat DPO Mansoor Aman revealed in a press conference that weapons and arms recovered from possession of the smugglers included five Kalashnikovs, 43 pistols, five repeaters, one gun, and 8000 cartridges.

He said the police were struggling to trace the entire network of weapon, smugglers, sellers and producers while FIR would be registered against those found involved in those unlawful activities.

He said the smugglers were trying to smuggle these weapons from Peshawar and Dara Adam Khel and were arrested at different check posts situated at Indus highway.

The DPO added that the stern action was being taken to curb weapon smuggling and wipe out crimes from the society.