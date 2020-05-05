UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest Four Thieves With Stolen Money

Tue 05th May 2020

The district police arrested four thieves and recovered stolen money from their possession during checking of public transport vehicles here on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The district police arrested four thieves and recovered stolen money from their possession during checking of public transport vehicles here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the police started checking of vehicles near Muslimabad check post after directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman and arrested the culprits during search.

The accused had escaped after stealing twelve hundred thousand rupees from a rice mills owned by an industrialist Waseem in Gujranwala area of Punjab.

The four alleged thieves Imtiaz, Munawar Jan, Nabi Ullah, and Shadil Jan residents of Hangu district. FIR against them was registered in Kamonky Gujranwala police station and case against them was also registered here in Jerma Kohat police station as well.

The gang of four was presented before court of law and was sent them to jail.

Spokesman of Kohat police says in press release that legal process regarding return of stolen money found in possession of gang of four to industrialist Waseem was in progress.

