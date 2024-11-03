Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest Killer Within 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Kohat police arrest killer within 24 hours

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Kohat Usterzai Police on Sunday apprehended the killer of 62-year-old Syed Kazim Hussain, a resident of Metha Khan Sherkote, within 24 hours of the incident.

According to sources of Kohat Police, the accused, Israr Hussain, son of Muhammad Khan from Orkazai, was taken into custody by police under the leadership of SHO Usterzai Rehmatullah and ASI Usman Afridi.

Sources further revealed that the motive behind the killing was previous enmity, with the accused shooting and killing the victim in the Kucha Pakka area.

A case of murder has been registered at Usterzai Police Station against Syed Nasir Abbas, the son of the victim.

DPO Mohammad Umar Khan on this occasion, assured that justice will be served, stating that the case will be investigated on its merits.

APP/azq/378

