Kohat Police arrest most-wanted PO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Kohat have arrested a most-wanted proclaimed offender (PO), Sher Mohammad alias Gul Sher during an intelligence-based operation.

The PO was wanted to police in connection with terrorism-related cases including attacks on security forces, possession of explosive material, kidnapping, extortion, murder/attempted murders and other dozens of heinous crimes, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The arrested proclaimed offender had unleashed a reign of terror in Tough locality of the district and shot two women dead in their house on Eid-ul-Azha Day.

The PO was operating a gang of inter-district criminals involved in lawlessness incidents in Kohat, Karak, Hangu and other districts.

His links with banned organizations are also being investigated.

In a press briefing regarding the arrest, Superintendent of Police (SP), Operation (Kohat), Bilal Ahmad said that on the directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Shafiullah Gandapur, a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and anti-social elements was continuing in the district.

He said that an intelligence-based operation joint operation of the Police and Elite Force was carried out in Talab Banda, a suburban locality of Kohat city during which the most-wanted proclaimed offender, Sher Mohammad alias Gul Sher was arrested after some resistance.