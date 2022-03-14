UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Arrest Narcotics Dealer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Kohat police have arrested a drug dealer during an ongoing crackdown on anti-social elements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Kohat police have arrested a drug dealer during an ongoing crackdown on anti-social elements.

According to a police spokesman, a police team has raided and arrested Amjad Habib son of Akhonzada Syed Habib, a resident of Ali Town, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and smuggling.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act in City Police Station.

The accused was allegedly smuggling drugs from Orakzai to Kohat city and selling it to customers.

He has been handed over to the investigation team for further legal action.

