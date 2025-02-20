Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest Notorious Peddler

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 11:06 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Kohat police on Thursday launched a crack down against illicit drug trade in Kohat.

According to police sources, the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station team, under the direct supervision of Kohat District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah Khan, arrested a notorious drug dealer.

The operation, carried out by Station House Officer (SHO) MRS Mir Afzal Khan and his team, resulted in the recovery of 450 grams of ice and a pistol from the accused possession.

A case has been registered against the arrested individual at the MRS police station, marking a significant step in the district police's efforts to combat the scourge of drug addiction.

