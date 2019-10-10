Kohat police arrest proclaimed offender

The district police have arrested a proclaimed offender who is allegedly involved in firing on police team

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The district police have arrested a proclaimed offender who is allegedly involved in firing on police team.

Police said Thursday that the proclaimed offender Talib Shah was a resident of Peeran Shah Noushehra and arrested in joint raid of DSB and Kohat police force from Shadi Pur village.

Talib Shah was wanted by police in opening fire on police team case in year 2009 and had been at large for the last ten years.

Meanwhile, DPO Kohat Captain (R) Wahid Mehmood has rewarded Inspector Fayaz Khan of Dara Adam Khel police with cash prize and certificate for his good performance.