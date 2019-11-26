UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest Smuggler, Recover 7200 Gram Hashish

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) The district police here Tuesday foiled narcotics smuggling bid and recovered hashish from possession of a man during vehicle checking near Kaghazai check post.

According to police, following directives of DPO Kohat captain (Retd) Wahid Mehmood to gear up drive against narcotics smuggling, Kohat police seized 7200 gram hashish from possession of an alleged smuggler named Naseem Gul near Kaghazai check post.

Police said during vehicle checking on Kohat-Hangu road arrested Naseem Gul, son of Hassan Gul, resident of Zerha Orakzia with 7200 grams hashish.

The alleged smuggler was off loaded from the passenger van and taken into custody. He confessed to his crime and said he was trying to smuggle the Cannabis to Punjab.

A case against the accused was registered in Cantonment police station of Kohat.

