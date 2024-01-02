Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest Suspect In Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Kohat police arrest suspect in murder case

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested local resident of Sheikh Buland Banda in a murder case in Kohat.

According to Police spokesperson, Kohat police conducted a raid operation that resulted in the arrest of Nazar Gul, the son of Karim Gul from Sheikh Buland Banda, in connection to the murder of Umar Khan.

During the raid, a pistol with a cartridge was found in possession of the arrested criminal.

The case was registered in Lachi police station and the criminal was been handed over to the investigation team for further legal action.

