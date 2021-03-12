UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest Three Drug Pushers

Fri 12th March 2021

Kohat police on Friday arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 7200gm hashish and 260gm ice drug from their possession during separate actions in the vicinity of Ustarzai police station

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Kohat police on Friday arrested three drug smugglers and recovered 7200gm hashish and 260gm ice drug from their possession during separate actions in the vicinity of Ustarzai police station.

Police spokesman said a team of Ustarzai police station headed by SHO, Humayun Khan during a raid arrested drug pusher, Wasid Ali and Mumtaz Ali during a raid and recovered 7200 grams cannabis and 260 grams ice from them.

At Marai check post a car bearing number plate (AYP 457) was signaled to stop and upon search 2400 gm hashish was recovered from its secret compartments. The accused smuggler, Umer Ali son of Shah Wazir was taken into custody.

Cases against all the three arrested smugglers were registered in Ustrazai police station.

More Stories From Pakistan

