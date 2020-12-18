Kohat police arrest three outlaws, recover arms, narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Kohat police Friday arrested three outlaws and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession during ongoing operations.

Station House Officer(SHO) Cantt police station Amjad Hussain told media that the police arrested the accused including Muhammad Yousaf, Jehanzab and Muhammad islam during a raid and recovered two Kalashnikovs along with cartridges and 3600 gram hashish from their possession.

He said cases were registered against the arrested outlaws.