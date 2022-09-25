Kohat Police arrest three seminary teachers for torturing student

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Kohat police on Sunday arrested three seminary teachers for allegedly torturing a student and sent them behind the bars.

Taking notice of a video viral on social media, District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur directed police staff in Riaz Shaheed police station, Kohat Cantt. to arrest all the persons involved in torturing a nine-year-old seminary student.

The arrested were identified as Kifayat Hussain, Hassan Kamal and Majid Khan who were teaching religious education in a maddrassa.

Meanwhile DPO in a statement said that as per the constitution all citizens are equal before law and entitled to equal protection of law. He said no one would be allowed to take law in his or her hands and those found guilty of breaking the laws would be dealt with iron hands.

Police have registered the case under section and started further investigation.