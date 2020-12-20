UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest Three Suspects Including A PO

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Kohat Police arrest three suspects including a PO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Kohat police Sunday arrested three alleged suspects including a proclaimed offender Muhammad Naeem wanted in murder case here.

According to detail, SHO Farid Khan received an intelligence-based information and after search operation Shahardara Tehsil Kohat succeeded in arrested persons including a proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case.

Police seize two repeaters, two pistols and dozens of cartridges found in their possession. All the three arrested are now in lockup of Shakardara Police Station.

Meanwhile, in a raid on Casino situated at OTS road in Kohat, SHO Amjid Hussain and his team of Cantt police station in Kohat nine gamblers were arrested and recovered bet money worth 50800, instruments of gambling, two pistols, cartridges and ten mobile phone sets found in possession of gamblers are now in custody of Kohat police.

Case against them is registered in Cantt police station of Kohat.

Earlier, DIG Kohat region has issued posting, transfer orders of five SDPOs, DSP Asad Zubair, Ali Khan, Muhammad Ismaeel, Fazal Sher and Sanober Khan and posted in different circles of Kohat, Hangu and Karak.

