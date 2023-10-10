Kohat police arrest three suspects, small arms recovered

Kohat police arrested three suspects on Tuesday and recovered small arms from their possession

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Kohat police arrested three suspects on Tuesday and recovered small arms from their possession.

According to Kohat Police, SHO Jarma Fazal arrested three suspects during the operation along with the police force and recovered one Kalashnikov and three pistols from their possession.

The arrested accused, Danish, Kashif, and Amin, have been shifted to Karma police station for further investigation.

