Kohat police arrest two drug peddlers, recover narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The district Kohat police Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 3.6Kg hashish during snap checking of vehicles at Marai check post.

Acting on a tip-off, the Ustarzai police intercepted a car and recovered above mentioned narcotics hidden in its secret compartments.

Police have registered a case against the arrested identified as Mohammad Gul and Khatir Ali while further investigation is in progress.