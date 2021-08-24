UrduPoint.com

Kohat Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Recover Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The district Kohat police Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 3.6Kg hashish during snap checking of vehicles at Marai check post.

Acting on a tip-off, the Ustarzai police intercepted a car and recovered above mentioned narcotics hidden in its secret compartments.

Police have registered a case against the arrested identified as Mohammad Gul and Khatir Ali while further investigation is in progress.

