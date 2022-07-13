Kohat Police arrest two POs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Kohat Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) in an intelligence based operation during Eid-ul-Azha, said a spokesman of police here on Wednesday.

The notorious proclaimed offenders have been identified as Azmat, resident of Naway Kalay and Suhail, resident of Hayat Shaheed Colony.

Police have also recovered a Kalashnikov, pistol, and dozens of cartridges, magazines, 5 detonators and 1.5 meter safety fuses from their possession.

The arrested POs have been transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station and further investigations from them were in progress.