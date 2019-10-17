Kohat Police Arrest Two Smugglers, Seize 18.5Kg Hashish
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:58 PM
The district police here Thursday foiled a bid of hashish smuggling by arresting two alleged smugglers, including a female near Tunnel Toll Plaza on Indus Highway
Receiving a tip off the District Police Officer Capt.
(rtd) Wahid Mehmood directed a police team led by SHO Riaz Shaheed Police Station to make blockade near Toll Plaza on Indus Highway.
Upon checking of vehicles, police intercepted a car bearing No. AAK-002 and recovered 18.5Kilogram hashish from secret compartments of the car.
Police also arrested two smugglers including a female identified as Ms. Tasleem and her brother Niaz Wali of district Tank. Police has registered the case and investigations are underway.