Kohat Police arrest two smugglers, seize 18.5Kg hashish

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The district police here Thursday foiled a bid of hashish smuggling by arresting two alleged smugglers, including a female near Tunnel Toll Plaza on Indus Highway.

Receiving a tip off the District Police Officer Capt.

(rtd) Wahid Mehmood directed a police team led by SHO Riaz Shaheed Police Station to make blockade near Toll Plaza on Indus Highway.

Upon checking of vehicles, police intercepted a car bearing No. AAK-002 and recovered 18.5Kilogram hashish from secret compartments of the car.

Police also arrested two smugglers including a female identified as Ms. Tasleem and her brother Niaz Wali of district Tank. Police has registered the case and investigations are underway.