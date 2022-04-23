Kohat police arrest two suspected robbers

Kohat Cantt police have arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in robbery cases

The spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt police station Shah Daurran along with other police personnel have arrested the accused Asif Iqbal son of Khan Afzal and Asif Khan son of Yusuf Khan residents of Nusrat Khel.

Two Kalashnikovs, two pistols, and dozens of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Cash looted during various incidents has also been recovered from the possession of the alleged robbers.

The accused had allegedly entered the shop of Ismatullah, a local resident of Nusrat Khel and forcibly looted Rs40,000 cash at gunpoint and fled.

The suspects were taken into custody within hours of the robbery in raids at various locations immediately after the incident.

A case has been registered against the detained accused in Cantt police station and they have been handed over to the investigation team for further legal action.

The arrested suspects have pleaded guilty to involvement in the robbery and further revelations are expected from them.

