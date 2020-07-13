UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest Two With Fake Currency

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kohat police arrest two with fake currency

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police on Monday arrested two persons with fake Currency on Indus Highway.

According to police, Wahid and Hazrat Bilal residents of Zem Kalay, Bannu were carrying fake Pakistani currency to circulate it in local market when SHO Irfan Khan and his team had intercepted them at Muslimabad checkpost on Indus Highway, Kohat and recovered the fake Pakistani currency worth one hundred thousand rupees.

The police impounded the car and got registered a case against them in Jerma police station of Kohat.

More Stories From Pakistan

