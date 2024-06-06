Kohat Police arrest wanted criminal

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested proclaimed offender in Lachi Tehsil.

According to Police, the police team led by SHO Lachi Waqar Afridi, recovered weapons from his possession.

Accused was sought in connection with a murder case in Lucky Marwat.

The police have registered a case against him for illegal arms possession and will transfer him to the Lakki Marwat police for further legal proceedings.

