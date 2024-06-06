Kohat Police Arrest Wanted Criminal
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested proclaimed offender in Lachi Tehsil.
According to Police, the police team led by SHO Lachi Waqar Afridi, recovered weapons from his possession.
Accused was sought in connection with a murder case in Lucky Marwat.
The police have registered a case against him for illegal arms possession and will transfer him to the Lakki Marwat police for further legal proceedings.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, China sign MoUs to enhance collaboration in agriculture, digital, green economy6 seconds ago
-
DC directs magistrates to ensure display of price list of essential items in all markets14 seconds ago
-
Open court held to resolve public issues in Zhob19 seconds ago
-
Cub Foot clinic starts at MTI Hospital Shah Mansoor22 seconds ago
-
PM visits Zhongguancun Science Park10 minutes ago
-
Death awarded to former in-charge police post10 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons10 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits hospitals, directs to improve hospital condition10 minutes ago
-
A group of officers under training at the Civil Service Academy visits the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Hajj official praises Saudi initiatives for pilgrim safety with Nusuk cards, cooling me ..10 minutes ago
-
RPO for crackdown against proclaimed offenders10 minutes ago
-
Seven booked on illegal decanting, 14 shops sealed10 minutes ago