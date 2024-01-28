Kohat Police Arrested 13 Suspects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Kohat police on Sunday arrested four suspects carrying weapons in a search operation. Police also detained thirteen people during the suburban targeted search operation as well.
According to a Kohat police spokesman, the apprehended suspects' belongings included one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three handguns, four chargers, and numerous cartridges.
Tactical activities were carried out based on intelligence data, overseen by DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan and headed by SHO Lachi Jaber Khan.
During the lengthy search operation, targeted properties were searched and possible criminal hideouts were raided. Cases were filed against suspects who were possessing weapons during a search operation at the Lachi police station.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits newly established Chamtar Bus Terminal12 seconds ago
-
Swabi Police arrested wanted criminal10 minutes ago
-
Mushahid Hussain elected Vice President of IPU Human Rights body10 minutes ago
-
Gulmina Bilal marks history as first woman Chairperson of NAVTTC20 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh announces to send people over 75 years to Hajj and Umrah20 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers meet Sikh community in Toronto30 minutes ago
-
PU awards PhD degrees30 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects Bund Road corridor, reviews advancements30 minutes ago
-
DEO Rescue-1122 seeks plan for elections in two days40 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk40 minutes ago
-
Election code of conduct to be implemented: RPO40 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, drugs recovered50 minutes ago