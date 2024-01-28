Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested 13 Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Kohat police arrested 13 suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Kohat police on Sunday arrested four suspects carrying weapons in a search operation. Police also detained thirteen people during the suburban targeted search operation as well.

According to a Kohat police spokesman, the apprehended suspects' belongings included one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three handguns, four chargers, and numerous cartridges.

Tactical activities were carried out based on intelligence data, overseen by DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan and headed by SHO Lachi Jaber Khan.

During the lengthy search operation, targeted properties were searched and possible criminal hideouts were raided. Cases were filed against suspects who were possessing weapons during a search operation at the Lachi police station.

APP/azq/378

