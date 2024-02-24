Kohat Police Arrested 13 Suspects During Search Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Search and strike operations in various areas of Kohat Gumbat were carried out on Saturday. According to details, during the search operation at the targeted places, 13 suspects were arrested and weapons and drugs were recovered.
In the operation, 1 Kalashnikov, dozens of cartridges and 950 grams of ice were found in the possession of the detained persons.
Led by DSP Muzaffar Syed and SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain, the police conducted raids on the possible hideouts of the criminals.
All the persons detained during the search operation were transferred to Gumbat police station for investigation. Cases were registered against the arrested accused persons.
APP/azq/378
