Kohat Police Arrested 19 Drug Peddlers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 07:44 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) In a concerted effort against drugs, Kohat witnessed a massive organized crackdown resulting in the arrest of nineteen drug peddlers on Tuesday.
Over the past 48 hours, law enforcement seized drugs worth lakh of rupees, including ice, hashish, heroin, and alcohol.
The operation, under the clear directives of DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan, aims to eradicate the drug menace from the district.
Multiple police stations participated in the operation, leading to the apprehension of individuals involved in drug selling and smuggling.
Authorities recovered 18.365 kg of hashish, 300 grams of heroin, 5 bottles of liquor, and 2.965 kg of deadly drug ice during the ongoing operation.
