Kohat Police arrested 19 drug pushers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Following vision of IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sana Ullah Abbasi for narcotics free society, police on Saturday carried out different operations and managed to arrest 19 drugs pushers from different areas.

DIG Kohat Tayab Hafeez Cheema and DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman Kohat conducted raids during last 24 hours and arrested drugs pushers.

The police have also recovered 57 kilogram Cannabis, 40 gram Ice, 1 Kalashnikov, 4 pistols and dozens of cartridges from their possession.

Kohat police have registered cases against them and started investigations.