Kohat Police Arrested 26 Suspects, Including Arms Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Kohat Police arrested 26 suspects, including arms smuggler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) ::On the special instructions of DPO Farhan Khan, 26 suspects were arrested in the search and strike operation conducted in different localities across the district.

According to details, as part of the search and strike operation, raids were conducted on the possible abodes of wanted criminals, their facilitators and criminal elements, said a spokesman of the Kohat Police here on Sunday.

He revealed that 2 guns, 1 repeater,1 rifle, 5 pistols, 9 chargers and cartridges were recovered from the arrested persons.

A heavy contingent of police and Elite Force participated in the search and strike operation under the leadership of DSP Cantt Circle Yousaf Jan, SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station Islamuddin and SHO Jarma Police Station Sohail Shah.

Separate cases were registered in the respective Police Stations against the alleged accused who were caught with weapons in the operation.

