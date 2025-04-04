Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested 28 Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Kohat police arrested 28 suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Mills Police station team conducted a search and strike operation against criminal elements on the directions of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah.

According to Police spokesman, 28 suspects and 18 accused were arrested in the operation, weapons and drugs were recovered.

The search operation was carried out under the leadership of SHO Mills Ayub Janan Khan along with a police contingent.

5 pistols, 1 repeater, 295 grams of hashish and dozens of cartridges were recovered in the successful operation.

During the operation, a mischievous youth was arrested for disturbing the peaceful environment in Dhoda Park and 3 loudspeakers were seized from his possession.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to Mills Police Station for investigation, while separate cases have been registered against the accused.

