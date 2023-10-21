Kohat police arrested 4 suspects

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Kohat police on Saturday arrested four suspects in a search and strike operation against criminal elements.

According to the police, the suspects were in possession of 350 grams of ice, 1 pistol, 1 repeater, and dozens of cartridges.

The operation was carried out by SHO Billy Tang police station Roman Khan and his team. The arrested suspects have been transferred to the Billy Tang police station for further investigation.

