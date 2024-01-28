Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested 40 Suspects During Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Kohat Police arrested 40 suspects during operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) During search and strike operation in the limits of Bali Tang Police Station, 40 suspects including 2 facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested, said a spokesman here Sunday.

He revealed that during the operation, 2 repeaters, one gun, 4 pistols, one rifle, 10 chargers and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

DPO Farhan Khan himself was supervising the entire operation of the targeted search operation. More than 80 targeted houses were searched in the search operation led by DSP Gumbat Muzaffar Syed and SHO Bali Tang Irfan Afridi.

The search operation was conducted in the population of Kamal Khel, Manda Khel, Shadi Khel, Daud Khel and adjoining areas. During the search and strike operation, the detained persons have been transferred to Bali Tang Police Station for investigation.

Related Topics

Police Station Marriage Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

19 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

19 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

19 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

20 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

20 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

20 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

20 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

21 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

20 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan