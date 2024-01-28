Kohat Police Arrested 40 Suspects During Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) During search and strike operation in the limits of Bali Tang Police Station, 40 suspects including 2 facilitators of proclaimed offenders were arrested, said a spokesman here Sunday.
He revealed that during the operation, 2 repeaters, one gun, 4 pistols, one rifle, 10 chargers and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.
DPO Farhan Khan himself was supervising the entire operation of the targeted search operation. More than 80 targeted houses were searched in the search operation led by DSP Gumbat Muzaffar Syed and SHO Bali Tang Irfan Afridi.
The search operation was conducted in the population of Kamal Khel, Manda Khel, Shadi Khel, Daud Khel and adjoining areas. During the search and strike operation, the detained persons have been transferred to Bali Tang Police Station for investigation.
