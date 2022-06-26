Kohat Police arrested a drug dealer

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) ::The officials of the Kohat Police Sunday carried out a successful operation by arresting an alleged drug dealer near Makkar Singh Gardan and recovered 3605 grams of cannabis from his possession.

According to detail, the Kohat Cantt Police carried out operation near Makkar Singh Garden and in a successful operation, drug dealer Suleman son of Sher Muhammad resident of Sheikhan was arrested alongwith 3605 grams of cannabis.

A case has been registered against the detained drug dealer in Cantt Police Station under the Anti-Narcotics Act, SHO Muhammad Afzal told media men, confirming the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.